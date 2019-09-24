El Ministerio de Trabajo está elaborando una norma con la que permitirá recuperar hasta dos años de cotizaciones a la Seguridad Social a las personas de entre 35 y 43 años que perdieron su empleo durante la crisis.
Tal y como adelanta este martes el diario económico Expansión, se trata de una orden ministerial con la que el Gobierno trata de desarrollar reglamentariamente un nuevo convenio especial para los afectados por la crisis que ya recogía un real decreto aprobado a finales del pasado año.
Según el documento, sometido a consulta pública previa por el Ministerio de Trabajo y al que ha tenido acceso Efe, podrán suscribir este convenio especial con la Tesorería General de la Seguridad Social quienes tengan una laguna de cotización de, al menos, tres años entre el 2 de octubre de 2008 y el 1 de julio de 2018.
El texto indica que estas cotizaciones computarán exclusivamente a efectos de beneficiarse de prestaciones de incapacidad permanente, jubilación y muerte y supervivencia.
Asimismo, el Gobierno prevé permitir que suscriban este convenio quienes hayan cumplido los 44 años hasta tres meses antes del momento en el que esta norma entre en vigor, con el objetivo de que no se vean perjudicados por los retrasos en su tramitación.
El departamento que dirige Magdalena Valerio trata de "reducir el impacto negativo de la crisis económica de 2008 en las pensiones que en un futuro puedan causar los trabajadores que se han visto expulsados del mercado de trabajo durante largos periodos de tiempo a causa de la crisis".
De esta manera, la norma tratará de evitar que estas personas vean "reducidos los periodos cotizados al sistema y, por tanto, también el importe de las pensiones que puedan percibir".
