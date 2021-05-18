CriteriaCaixa reforzará su presencia en el capital de Naturgy, inmersa en plena OPA de IFM

BARCELONAActualizado:
El consejo de administración de CriteriaCaixa (el brazo inversor de la Fundación Bancaria "la Caixa) ha acordado en su última reunión reforzar su presencia en el capital social de Naturgy, que actualmente es del 24,8% y cuyo valor de mercado asciende a alrededor de 5.000 millones de euros, sin llegar a sobrepasar el 30% del accionariado, nivel a partir del cual la legislación obliga a formular una OPA.
Este acuerdo fue ratificado por la Comisión Ejecutiva de la Fundación Bancaria "la Caixa", ha informado la sociedad holding. La decisión de Criteria de reforzar su posición en Naturgy se produce en plena OPA del gestor de fondos australiano IFM Global Infrastructure Fund sobre el 22,69% de la energética por 5.060 millones de euros, por lo que se deduce su no disposición a acudir a esta oferta.
CriteriaCaixa considera que su decisión "es coherente con la gestión eficiente y prudente de su portafolio de inversiones", focalizado en compañías en las que obtiene un flujo estable y a largo plazo de dividendos que le permiten garantizar la Obra Social de la Fundación "la Caixa".
La decisión de CriteriaCaixa de mantenerse en el capital "confirma su voluntad de continuar como el accionista español de referencia de Naturgy" y como tal defender sus intereses con la finalidad de contribuir a mantener la empresa cotizada en España (asegurando liquidez a todos sus accionistas).
También quiere asegurar un Plan Industrial de la compañía dotando a la misma de suficiente tiempo para su ejecución y priorizando la inversión productiva; mantener la seguridad de suministro energético a España y evitar ventas de negocios de Naturgy sin asegurar su reinversión.
El refuerzo de la posición en Naturgy se efectuará de acuerdo con lo establecido en la normativa vigente y siguiendo las recomendaciones de la CNMV sin que, en ningún caso, se sobrepase el umbral legalmente fijado para formular una OPA (30%).
