Cuarenta chefs protagonizan una campaña de Estrella Damm para apostar por los productos nacionales

La cervecera lanza 'Chefs', una campaña dirigida por el director de cine Alberto Rodríguez. 

Los cocineros Dabid Muñoz, Ferrá Adriá y Josep Roca.

La empresa cervecera Estrella Damm ha lanzado una campaña publicitaria para apostar por los productos nacionales y la calidad en un año en el que la pandemia ha sacudido todos los sectores de la industria alimentaria. 

De esta forma, Estrella Damm produce Chefs, una campaña en la que la marca y 42 de sus clientes más reconocidos se comprometen a trabajar con productos locales. 

Chefs, en una declaración de intenciones, arranca en elBulli, tres Estrellas Michelín y considerado como uno de los símbolos de la cocina contemporánea en España y en el mundo. Ahí, Ferran Adrià y Joan Roca inician una ruta por la Costa Brava al que irán sumándose hasta 40 profesionales de la gastronomía nacional. En esos encuentros, se reflexionará sobre la situación actual derivada de la pandemia y asentarán las bases de la idea que es Chefs.

Desde los hermanos Roca y Adrià, hasta Dabiz Muñoz, pasando por Maca de Castro, son solo algunas de las caras conocidas aparecen en Chefs, quienes se han puesto bajo las órdenes del director de cine Alberto Rodríguez. Otros de los invitados serán Nandu Jubany, Carme Ruscalleda, Paolo Casagrande, Rodrigo de la Calle, Adrián Quetglas o Fina Puigdevall.

