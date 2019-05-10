Un total de 9.586 cuidadores no profesionales de personas dependientes se han incorporado como cotizantes de la Seguridad Social desde el pasado 1 de abril hasta el 8 de mayo, según datos facilitados por el Ministerio de Sanidad y Bienestar Social.
El pasado 1 de abril entró en vigor una disposición recogida en el Real decreto-ley de medidas urgentes para garantía de la igualdad de trato y de oportunidades entre mujeres y hombres en el empleo y la ocupación, por la que se recupera la financiación por parte de la Administración General del Estado de las cuotas a la Seguridad Social derivadas de los convenios especiales que puedan suscribir las personas cuidadoras no profesionales de las personas en situación de dependencia.
Ello supone que, en el marco del reconocimiento de una prestación económica para cuidados en el entorno familiar, las personas que acrediten la condición de cuidador no profesional y cumplan las condiciones establecidas para firmar el correspondiente convenio especial, podrán suscribirlo sin que ello les suponga coste alguno, ya que será la Administración General del Estado -a través del Imserso-, quien asuma el coste de dichas cuotas.
A fecha 8 de mayo, hay un total de 16.590 cuidadores no profesionales cotizando a la Seguridad Social, ya que previamente a la entrada en vigor de este decreto había 7.004 cotizantes que sufragaban sus cuotas y de las que ahora también se hace cargo el Estado.
Las cifras por CCAA
Por comunidades autónomas, en Andalucía hay un total de 3.381, de los que 2.102 se han incorporado a partir de abril; en la Comunidad Valenciana, hay 2.194, de los que 1.360 son nuevos cotizantes; en Catalunya, hay 1.726, 790 nuevos; en Galicia, hay 1.536, 800 nuevos; en Madrid, hay 1.254, 844 nuevos; en País Vasco, hay 1.183, 777 nuevos; en Murcia hay 1.139, 730 nuevos; en Castilla y León, hay 832, 362 nuevos; en Castilla-La Mancha, hay 751, 417 nuevos; en Aragón, hay 503, 254 nuevos; en Asturias hay 431, 231 nuevos; en Canarias, hay 415, 280 nuevos; en Cantabria, hay 341, 162 nuevos; en Navarra, hay 241, 92 nuevos; en Baleares, 151, 85 nuevos; en Extremadura, 286, 133 nuevos; en Melilla, 100, 99 nuevos; en La Rioja, 93, 41 nuevos; y en Ceuta, 29, 27 nuevos.
