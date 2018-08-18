Público
Emisiones Daimler revisará un millón de vehículos en Europa por la manipulación de emisiones 

Se trata de un total de 24 modelos, algunos de los cuales siguen todavía a la venta, para los cuales la Oficina Federal de Vehículos a Motor (KBA) ordenó a finales del mes pasado una revisión.

Mercedes Clase E. DAIMLER

El fabricante automovilístico alemán Daimler ha llamado a talleres a cerca de un millón de vehículos por estar equipados supuestamente con un sistema para manipular las emisiones de gases contaminantes y que afecta a prácticamente todas sus clases y tipos, publica hoy la revista alemana Der Spiegel.

Así se desprende de una lista de la Oficina Federal de Vehículos a Motor (KBA) de Alemania a la que ha tenido acceso el semanario y en la que figura un total de 24 modelos— algunos de los cuales siguen todavía a la venta— para los cuales este organismo ordenó a finales del mes pasado una revisión.

Se trata, entre otros, del modelo diésel más pequeño con motor Renault de la clase C y del C300 Hybrid con motor Mercedes; de diversos modelos de la clase E —algunos de ellos de la serie actual— o de las variantes comercializadas como particularmente ecológicas con motor híbrido en la lujosa clase S, indica la publicación.

En la clase G se han visto afectados varios vehículos todoterreno como el ML, el GLE y el GLC, así como el coupé deportivo CLS y el convertible SLK.

En el segmento de transporte, Daimler ha llamado a talleres las furgonetas Vito, la clase V y el sprinter.

En total, Daimler ha llamado a revisión 280.000 vehículos en Alemania y otros 700.000 en Europa.

Un portavoz de Daimler confirmó al semanario que se trata de los modelos enumerados por el presidente de Daimler, Dieter Zetsche, durante las conversaciones mantenidas en el Ministerio de Transporte.

Agregó que Daimler interpondrá una reclamación pero que al mismo tiempo desarrollará actualizaciones del software e informará a los clientes tan pronto como estén aprobadas.

