Damm aumenta al 100% su participación en Cacaolat tras un acuerdo con Cobega

El grupo lácteo, entre cuyas marcas destacan Cacaolat y Letona, es líder de mercado en batidos y leche en el canal hostelería, y el segundo en el canal alimentación.

Sendas botellas de Letona y Cacaolat.
Sendas botellas de Letona y Cacaolat. CEDIDA/Damm

BARCELONA

Damm, que controlaba desde 2011 el 50% del capital del grupo Cacaolat, ha aumentado al 100% su participación tras un acuerdo con Cobega para adquirir su parte, informa la cervecera este viernes en un comunicado.

El grupo lácteo inauguró en 2013 su centro de producción de Santa Coloma de Gramenet (Barcelona), con tecnología para garantizar los máximos estándares de calidad y seguridad alimentaria.

Este grupo, con un equipo de 170 personas, impulsa desde los últimos años un plan estratégico con el director general de la compañía desde 2019, Josep Barbena.

Es un plan de transformación comercial y cultural y de renovación tecnológica de las instalaciones, con procesos de producción más modernos e innovadores, y además está presente en 17 países.

El grupo, en el que destacan las marcas Cacaolat y Letona, "es líder de mercado en batidos y leche en el canal hostelería" y en el canal alimentación es segunda marca en batidos y líder en leche fresca.

Tras crearse nuevos departamentos como el de I+D+i, la compañía ha desarrollado nuevas referencias de la marca como Cacaolat 0%, Cacaolat sin lactosa y Cacaolat Mocca.

Todos sus envases son 100% reciclables y desde mayo utilizan un 50% de plástico reciclado (PET), acción que permitirá eliminar 292 toneladas anuales de plástico fósil del mercado.

