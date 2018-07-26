Los datos de la Encuesta de Población Activa (EPA) muestran una mejora del empleo en España, pero no pueden ocultar que la recuperación total aún está lejos. Entre los indicadores que aún no permiten echar las campanas al vuelo, hay dos especialmente llamativos: el paro juvenil sigue en tasas muy altas, el 34,68%, y más de un millón de hogares tienen a todos sus miembros parados.
Respecto al primero, el paro entre los jóvenes de 16 a 24 años subió en 7.500 personas en el segundo trimestre de 2018 frente al trimestre anterior, lo que deja la cifra total de desempleados en esta franja de edad en 522.700 frente a los 515.200 del primer trimestre.
Los datos de la EPA certifica que la tasa de paro juvenil se sitúa en el 34,68%. Una tasa aún muy alta pese a que se ha ido reduciendo poco a poco desde 2014, cuando superó el 50%. En el último año ha bajado casi cinco puntos.
En cuanto a las familias, los hogares con todos sus miembros en paro bajaron en 128.700 en el segundo trimestre, un 10,3% menos respecto al trimestre anterior, pero siguen por encima del millón, en concreto en 1.113.100. Es la cifra más baja desde el primer trimestre de 2009, pero aún está lejos de los números anteriores a la crisis. En el último año, los hogares con todos sus miembros en paro descienden en 164.500, con un retroceso en términos relativos del 12,9% respecto al segundo trimestre del año pasado.
En contraposición, los hogares con todos sus integrantes ocupados aumentaron en 242.400 en relación al trimestre anterior (+2,4%), hasta un total de 10.411.700 hogares, registrando su mayor nivel en casi diez años, desde el tercer trimestre de 2008.
Por último, los hogares en los que no hay ningún activo bajaron en 3.200 en el segundo trimestre, hasta casi 5,2 millones, un 0,06% menos que en el trimestre anterior. En el último año, estos hogares aumentaron en 65.700 (+1,3%).
