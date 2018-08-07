La compraventa de viviendas aumentó un 1,8% el pasado mes de junio en relación con el mismo mes de 2017, hasta sumar 44.692 operaciones, según ha informado el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
El avance interanual de junio, con el que la compraventa de viviendas encadena tres meses consecutivos de incrementos, es 28 puntos inferior al logrado en abril, cuando este indicador se disparó casi un 30% y se sitúa también por debajo del logrado en mayo (+4,7%).
Las transacciones sobre viviendas usadas se incrementaron un 1% en junio en relación al mismo mes de 2017, hasta totalizar 36.567, mientras que la compraventa de viviendas nuevas avanzó un 5,4% en tasa interanual, hasta 8.125 transacciones.
El 90,2% de las viviendas transmitidas por compraventa en el sexto mes del año fueron viviendas libres y el 9,8%, protegidas. La compraventa de viviendas libres aumentó un 1,7% en junio en tasa interanual, hasta sumar 40.305 transacciones, en tanto que las operaciones sobre viviendas protegidas avanzaron un 2,3%, con 4.387 transacciones.
En términos mensuales (junio sobre mayo), la compraventa de viviendas se redujo un 5,3%, su segundo mayor descenso en un mes de junio en al menos cinco años.
Andalucía en cabeza
El pasado mes de junio el mayor número de compraventas de viviendas por cada 100.000 habitantes se dio en la Comunidad Valenciana (178), Andalucía (139) y Baleares (133).
Andalucía fue la región que más operaciones sobre viviendas realizó en el sexto mes del año, con 9.165 compraventas, seguida de Cataluña (6.963), Comunidad Valenciana (6.958) y Madrid (6.686).
Los mayores avances interanuales se registraron en Aragón (+18,1%), Murcia (+14,5%) y Comunidad Valenciana (+11,7%), frente a Baleares (-15,6%), Canarias (-11,8%) y Madrid y País Vasco (ambas con -6,9%) que registraron los mayores descensos interanuales.
Fincas transmitidas: un un 3,6% más
Sumando las fincas rústicas y las urbanas (viviendas y otros inmuebles de naturaleza urbana), las fincas transmitidas el pasado mes de junio alcanzaron las 172.265, cifra un 3,6% superior a la del mismo mes de 2017.
Por compraventa se transmitieron un 0,4% más de fincas que en junio de 2017, mientras las transmisiones por donación subieron un 1,4%, las operaciones por permuta bajaron un 10,9% y las transmitidas por herencia descendieron un 3,4%.
Según los datos del INE, el número de compraventas de fincas rústicas subió un 3,1% en junio, hasta un total de 11.929 operaciones, mientras que las compraventas de fincas urbanas descendieron un 0,1%, hasta 75.718 operaciones.
En junio, el mayor número de fincas transmitidas por cada 100.000 habitantes se dio en La Rioja (712), Aragón (672) y Castilla y León (667).
