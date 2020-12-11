Estás leyendo: Los precios de la 'cesta familiar' caen en noviembre mientras suben vivienda, luz, y gas

DATOS MACRO Los precios de la 'cesta familiar' caen en noviembre mientras suben vivienda, luz, y gas

El IPC mantiene su tasa interanual del -0,8% aunque experimenta un leve ascenso en noviembre del 0,2%. El descenso en el precio de los alimentos y de los paquetes turísticos ha sido tan acusado que explica que el IPC se mantenga en números rojos.

El IPC suma en noviembre su octava tasa negativa
El Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC) subió un 0,2% en noviembre en relación al mes anterior y mantuvo su tasa interanual en el -0,8% debido a que el encarecimiento de la electricidad se compensó con el descenso de los precios de los alimentos y de los paquetes turísticos -EP.

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

El Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC), aquel que determina cómo se han comportado los precios de los productos básicos de la cesta familiar de los hogares españoles, subió en noviembre un 0,2%, aunque mantiene su tasa interanual del -0,8%. Aunque se ha encarecido el precio de la electricidad, la vivienda y el gas, éste se ha compensado con el descenso en los precios de los alimentos y de los paquetes turísticos. 

Según datos del INE, la pequeña subida experimentada en noviembre se debe: de un lado, al aumento del precio del grupo de vivienda en casi 1,5 puntos, hasta el -2,2%; también se debe al encarecimiento de la electricidad y del gasóleo para la calefacción, aumento que se contrarrestó con la disminución del precio de los alimentos, en especial del coste de las frutas, legumbres, hortalizas y la estabilidad de los precios del pescado y del marisco (hecho que no ocurrió el pasado año).

En el último año, lo que más ha subido de precio son la joyería y bisutería (+14,3%); los accesorios informáticos (+8,4%); los servicios recreativos y deportivos (+8%); el transporte marítimo de pasajeros (+6%), y el azúcar (+5,4%). En sentido contrario, lo que más se ha abaratado desde noviembre de 2019 han sido los combustibles líquidos (-31%); los hoteles y hostales (-20,2%); el gasóleo (-14,7%), y los vuelos internacionales y el gas natural (-11,8% en ambos casos).

El IPC por comunidades

La tasa anual del IPC bajó en noviembre en ocho comunidades autónomas, se mantuvo en cinco y aumentó en cuatro. Los mayores descensos, de tres décimas, los experimentaron Canarias y Murcia, mientras que Baleares y Comunidad Valenciana registraron las mayores subidas, de dos décimas cada una. Al finalizar noviembre, 16 comunidades autónomas presentaban tasas interanuales negativas. Las más pronunciadas correspondían a La Rioja y Castilla-La Mancha (-1,3% en ambos casos) y a Madrid, con una tasa del -1,1%. Por su parte, Canarias es la única comunidad autónoma que registra una tasa interanual positiva de IPC, con un 0,0%.

