Un juez ha condenado a la empresa Deliveroo a readmitir a nueve trabajadores despedidos y pagarles más de 56.000 euros entre todos como indemnización por "vulneración de derechos fundamentales", según informa La Vanguardia.
El Juzgado de lo Social 31 de Barcelona asegura que, además, algunos de los trabajadores fueron despedidos tras entrar en el comité de empresa. Según el diario, la justificación que aportó la compañía para ejercer los despidos fue que los repartidores trabajaban en "estado de embriaguez al recoger un pedido".
El Juzgado de lo Social número 29 de Madrid celebró hace unos días el juicio que enfrenta a la Tesorería General de la Seguridad Social contra la empresa a raíz de una denuncia interpuesta por Inspección de Trabajo y en el que fueron citados más de 500 repartidores de la región.
El juicio pretendía esclarecer en los tribunales si estos trabajadores deben ser asalariados y no trabajadores autónomos de la multinacional británica, como expone la Inspección de Trabajo, y que determina que estos repartidores están bajo una "falsa apariencia" de autónomos por cuenta propia para "encubrir" una relación laboral ordinaria.
