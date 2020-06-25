Estás leyendo: El TJUE falla que los trabajadores tienen derecho a días de vacaciones entre su despido ilegal y la readmisión

Derechos laborales El TJUE falla que los trabajadores tienen derecho a días de vacaciones entre su despido ilegal y la readmisión

19/06/2020.-Un trabajador de Parques y Jardines de Barcelona, realiza tareas de limpieza en un parque, este viernes en que Cataluña estrena la etapa de "nueva normalidad" y en el que se han reabierto todos los parques infantiles de la ciudad de Barcelona,
Un trabajador de Parques y Jardines de Barcelona, realiza tareas de limpieza en un parque. EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

Bruselas

EFE

Un trabajador tiene derecho a una compensación por las vacaciones retribuidas que le habrían correspondido entre su despido, posteriormente declarado ilegal, y la readmisión obligatoria impuesta por un juez, según falló este jueves el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE).

La máxima instancia administrativa del Derecho comunitario responde así a dos preguntas prejudiciales similares planteadas por el Tribunal Supremo de Bulgaria y por el Tribunal Supremo de Casación de Italia en casos análogos que afectan a una ciudadana búlgara que trabajaba en una escuela y a una empleada italiana de un banco.

Ambas fueron despedidas y posteriormente readmitidas, con lo que reclamaron una indemnización por las vacaciones retribuidas no disfrutadas que les hubieran correspondido.

El TJUE señala en su respuesta, que sienta jurisprudencia en el conjunto de la Unión Europea, que las trabajadoras tenían derecho a esas vacaciones aunque entonces no estuvieran prestando servicio efectivo al empleador, que las había despedido, y que pueden exigir una compensación económica por estas.

El Tribunal con sede en Luxemburgo recuerda que existe jurisprudencia que establece que si un trabajador no puede cumplir sus cometidos por una razón imprevisible y ajena a su voluntad, como una enfermedad, el derecho a vacaciones anuales retribuidas no puede quedar supeditado al requisito de haber trabajado efectivamente.

Y considera que el despido es una causa imprevisible y ajeno a la voluntad del trabajador, por lo que el período comprendido entre el despido y la readmisión debe de asimilarse a un periodo de trabajo efectivo para determinar el derecho a vacaciones anuales retribuidas.

