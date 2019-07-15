Público
Derechos de los viajeros ¿Eres una de las personas afectadas por la huelga de Renfe? Así puedes reclamar

La Organización de Consumidores y Usuarios recuerda los derechos de las personas afectadas por los paros y recomienda conservar "copia de los tiques o facturas de los gastos realizados por culpa del retraso o cancelación". 

Viajeros llegando a la estación de Atocha de Madrid. (ZIPI | EFE)

La Organización de Consumidores y Usuarios (OCU) ha recordado a los viajeros afectados por la huelga de Renfe, que ha empezado este lunes, los "derechos" que tienen y recomienda conservar "copia de los tiques o facturas de los gastos realizados por culpa del retraso o cancelación" para que puedan reclamar.

En un comunicado, la OCU explica los derechos de los viajeros afectados por la jornada de huelga convocada por CCOO, que son los siguientes:

- Quienes se vean afectados por las cancelaciones de los trenes, tendrán derecho a que se les devuelva el precio pagado por el servicio.

- En caso de que la cancelación se produzca 48 horas previas al inicio del viaje, Renfe estará obligada a proporcionar al viajero transporte en otro tren u otro modo de transporte, y en condiciones equivalentes a las pactadas, o a devolverle el precio pagado por el servicio.

- En el caso de que el viajero haya sido informado de la cancelación del viaje durante las cuatro horas previas al inicio, también tendrá derecho a ser indemnizado por Renfe a una cuantía del doble del precio del billete pagado.

En opinión de la OCU, aunque el Reglamento establece que "el transportista quedará exento de responsabilidad por los retrasos o cancelación producidos por fuerza mayor", los afectados por el paro deberían ser indemnizados porque "una huelga como esta no puede ser considerada ´circunstancia excepcional´ dado que su gestación es de dominio público".

