Un fuerte descenso marcado por el impacto de la pandemia de la covid-19, pero que mejora la evolución de abril, cuando se registró el mayor retroceso de la serie.

La producción industrial cayó un 27,8 % en mayo por el impacto de la covid-19. / EFE
madrid

Agencias

La producción industrial en España cayó un 27,8 % en mayo en comparación con el mismo mes de 2019, un fuerte descenso marcado por el impacto de la pandemia de la covid-19, pero que mejora la evolución de abril, cuando se registró el mayor retroceso de la serie.

El Índice General de Producción Industrial (IPI) subió un 14,7% en mayo en relación al mes anterior después de dos meses de fuertes retrocesos mensuales, según ha informado este lunes el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Durante mayo la industria siguió recuperando ritmo de actividad después de la "paralización casi total de la mayor parte del tejido productivo" durante la primera parte del mes de abril, han explicado desde el INE. El repunte de mayo contrasta así con las caídas mensuales del 22,1% y del 13,6% registradas en abril y marzo, respectivamente.

El mayor dinamismo mensual

Según el INE, el mayor dinamismo mensual de la producción en mayo se produjo precisamente en la industria de bienes de consumo duradero y en la de bienes de equipo, sectores que más sufrieron la parálisis en abril.

Así, fabricación de vehículos (+362,9%), Industria del cuero y calzado (+159,7%) y Fabricación de muebles (+96,6%) fueron las que más crecieron en mayo en relación al mes anterior.

Los datos anuales siguen reflejando el impacto de la crisis sanitaria en la producción industrial

No obstante, pese al repunte mensual, los datos anuales siguen reflejando el impacto de la crisis sanitaria en la producción industrial. Ésta se desplomó un 27,8% el pasado mes de mayo en relación al mismo mes de 2019.

Este descenso es inferior al registrado en abril, cuando la paralización casi total del sector industrial en la primera quincena de mes provocó el mayor retroceso anual de este indicador desde 1976 (-34,1%). Con el desplome interanual de abril, la producción industrial encadena tres meses consecutivos en tasas negativas.

