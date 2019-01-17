La deuda pública aumenta en 8.248 millones en noviembre, al 97% del PIB

La deuda del conjunto de las Administraciones Públicas aumentó en noviembre en 8.248 millones de euros, hasta alcanzar los 1.169.224 millones, según los datos actualizados hoy por el Banco de España.
En concreto, la deuda pública aumentó en noviembre un 0,7% respecto al mes de octubre y repuntó un 2,6% en el último año, al registrar ahora 30.262 millones de euros más que en noviembre de 2017.
El endeudamiento se sitúa hasta el entorno del 97% del PIB, después de que en septiembre marcara máximo histórico y se elevara al 98,3% del PIB, según los datos publicados este martes por el Banco de España. El objetivo del Gobierno para cierre de 2018 del 96,9% del PIB. Para el presente año, el objetivo se ha fijado en el 95,4% del PIB.
El Ministerio de Economía calcula que la cifra de deuda hasta noviembre supone el 97% del PIB, teniendo en cuenta el último PIB nominal conocido y el previsto a 31 de diciembre de 2018, basado en datos de la Contabilidad Nacional Trimestral publicado por el INE y en las previsiones del cuadro macroeconómico que acompaña los Presupuestos de 2019.
El aumento en volumen de noviembre se debe principalmente al aumento de la deuda del Estado, que sumó 9.151 millones de euros en noviembre, con lo que pasó de 1.020.528 a 1.029.679 millones, lo que supone un aumento del 0,9% respecto al mes anterior. En tasa interanual repuntó un 4,3%.
En cambio, las comunidades autónomas elevaron ligeramente su deuda, hasta los 292.825 millones de euros, 415 millones de euros más que en octubre, si bien respecto a noviembre del año pasado se anotan un incremento mayor, del 2,3%.
Las corporaciones locales fueron las únicas que redujeron su deuda, al pasar de un endeudamiento de 26.913 millones a 26.391 millones al cierre de noviembre, 522 millones menos, y en el último año recortaron su deuda casi un 11%.
Por último, la deuda de las administraciones de la Seguridad Social repuntó en el penúltimo mes del año en más de 6.300 millones de euros, hasta los 41.193 millones, lo que supone un incremento del 18% respecto al mes anterior, mientras que en el último año el endeudamiento de la Seguridad Social ha crecido un 50,5%, como consecuencia de los préstamos del Estado al organismo para sufragar el pago de las pensiones.
