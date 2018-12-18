Dia anuncia la dimisión de dos consejeros vinculados a su máximo accionista ruso

La cadena de supermercados Dia, inmersa en un proceso de reestructuración tras derrumbarse en bolsa este año, dijo el lunes que dos consejeros nombrados por su primer accionista Letterone han presentado su dimisión para centrarse en el relanzamiento de la compañía.
En un comunicado al supervisor bursátil, Dia no precisó si los representantes del fondo del empresario ruso Mikhail Fridman serían sustituidos.
"Tanto D. Karl-Heinz Holland como D. Sergio Antonio Ferreira Dias han explicado a la Sociedad que sus respectivas dimisiones vienen motivadas por su intención de centrar sus esfuerzos en trabajar desde Letterone en el proceso de diseño y desarrollo de un eventual plan de sostenibilidad a largo plazo para la Sociedad", dijo la empresa.
A principios de mes, el también representante de Letterone y hasta esa fecha presidente en funciones, Stephan Ducharme, presentó su dimisión con idénticos argumentos. Entonces Dia dijo que Fridman iba a pedir pronto la designación de otro consejero.
A raíz de estas dimisiones, fuentes de la compañía de supermercados indicaron que Dia "no está en conflicto con sus accionistas", y pusieron en valor el apoyo de Letterone Investment Holdings a todos sus proyectos. Asimismo, señalaron que las negociaciones con los bancos para la refinanciación de la deuda "van por buen camino" y se están ya ultimando.
Letterone controla un 29% del accionariado de Día, que ha perdido este año en bolsa el 90% de su valor después de anunciar tres profit warning en un año, cancelar el dividendo, recortar inversiones y anunciar una reestructuración de deuda.
Esta situación provocó su salida del Ibex 35 y recientemente ha reconocido que estudia desinversiones selectivas y una ampliación de capital por 600 millones de euros que podría duplicar su capital actual.
Tras conocerse la noticia de la salida de los dos consejeros vinculados a Letterone, las acciones de Dia volvieron a registrar una abrupta caída en Bolsa. En concreto, los títulos de Dia cedieron al cierre un 8,34%, hasta recalar en los 0,409 euros y siguen sin hallar fondo ante las dudas que suscita el proyecto entre los inversores.
