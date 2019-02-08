Dia despedirá a 2.100 empleados tras anunciar unas pérdidas de 352 millones

El consejo de administración de la empresa de supermecados Dia ha acordado el despido de un máximo de 2.100 trabajadores tras cerrar 2018 con unas pérdidas de 352,58 millones de euros, frente al beneficio de 101,20 millones de euros registrado un año antes. Las acciones de la cadena de supermercados bajaban a primera hora un 2%.
"En el marco y como resultado del proceso de análisis de la situación de las sociedades Dia y su filial Twins Alimentación se ha acordado que se proceda al inicio de un procedimiento legal de despido colectivo para Dia y Twins que contemple la extinción de un máximo de 2.100 contratos de trabajo, sujeto al cumplimiento de los requisitos y procedimiento legalmente previstos", ha señalado la compañía a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
Para ello, ha acordado que se comunique a los representantes de los trabajadores (o, en su caso, a los trabajadores) la intención de iniciar un período de consultas para el desarrollo del citado despido colectivo en Dia y Twins.
Asimismo, una vez completado el proceso de diseño y formulación del Plan de Negocio que será presentado este viernes, el consejo de administración considera que la Comisión de Estrategia constituida a principios del ejercicio 2018 ha cumplido sus objetivos, habiendo procedido a su disolución.
Dia alcanzó una cifra de negocio de 7.288,8 millones de euros en 2018, frente a los 8.217,67 millones de euros de un año antes.
La cadena de supermercados ha presentado sus resultados la misma semana en la que LetterOne, sociedad controlada por el inversor ruso Mikhail Fridman, que posee el 29% de la compañía ha lanzado una OPA sobre la compañía a 0,67 euros por título.
