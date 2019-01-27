Público
Dinero El Banco de España deja de emitir billetes de 500 euros desde este domingo

Estos billetes mantendrán su valor indefinidamente y podrán seguir siendo utilizados.

Billete de 500 euros. EFE/Archivo

El Banco de España ha cesado la emisión de billetes de 500 euros este domingo 27 de enero, en aplicación de la decisión adoptada por el Eurosistema en mayo de 2016.

El supervisor explica, no obstante, que estos billetes seguirán siendo de curso legal, por lo que podrán seguir circulando y utilizándose como medio de pago y como depósito de valor, es decir para comprar y ahorrar.

Asimismo, los sectores profesionales, como bancos, compañías de transporte de fondos u oficinas y cambio de moneda, entre otros establecimientos, podrán recircular los billetes de 500 euros.

Estos billetes mantendrán su valor indefinidamente y podrán cambiarse en los bancos centrales nacionales de la zona del euro en cualquier momento.

Según las últimas cifras publicadas por el Banco de España, el número de billetes de 500 euros puesto en circulación se situó en noviembre en 31 millones, un millón menos que un mes antes, situándose en niveles de febrero del año 2003.

De este modo, el importe de todos los billetes de 500 euros se situó en 15.500 millones de euros. La decisión de dejar de producir estos billetes se debe a la "creciente preocupación" en la opinión pública de que están siendo utilizados para actividades delictivas, como la corrupción o la financiación del terrorismo.

