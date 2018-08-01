Mercadona ha adquirido por 2,5 millones de euros los terrenos del antiguo matadero municipal de Aveiro (Portugal) para instalar allí uno de sus próximos supermercados, según ha informado la cadena de supermercados valenciana.
Con la compra de este terreno ya son nueve las adquisiciones realizadas por la compañía dentro de su proyecto de internacionalización en Portugal, donde prevé abrir a partir del segundo semestre de 2019 sus cuatro primeras tiendas en Grande Porto.
Al margen de la ubicación de sus próximas tiendas, que se inaugurarán todas con el nuevo Modelo de Tienda Eficiente que mejora la experiencia de compra de los clientes, la compañía invirtió a cierre de 2017 más de 25 millones de euros dentro del proyecto de aperturas de nuevos establecimientos en Portugal, según la firma valenciana.
Junto con las nuevas aperturas de tiendas, Mercadona tiene previsto ubicar dos naves logísticas de 12.000 y 5.000 metros cuadrados en la zona de Póvoa de Varzim (Oporto).
El objetivo de Mercadona es ser "100 por 100" portuguesa y dentro de este compromiso, la compañía ha contratado hasta el momento a 120 directivos portugueses y ha realizando sesiones de coinnovación con los clientes locales, con el objetivo de adaptar el surtido de la compañía a los hábitos y preferencias del consumidor portugués y desarrollar productos innovadores conjuntamente.
Inversiones en Sevilla
Además, Mercadona invertirá este año 27 millones de euros en la provincia
de Sevilla para reformar doce supermercados y adaptarlos a su nuevo nodelo de tienda eficiente. Con tales reformas, Mercadona contará al cierre de 2018 con 15 tiendas adaptadas a su nuevo modelo eficiente en la provincia de Sevilla, donde cuenta actualmente con 69 supermercados.
La cadena de supermercados cuenta con 350 establecimientos en Andalucía y una plantilla que supera los 18.280 trabadores con empleo estable y de calidad. Las compras de Mercadona a proveedores andaluces alcanzaron en 2017 los 2.859 millones de euros, 36 millones de euros más que en 2016.
