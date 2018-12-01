Público
Duro Felguera recibe un aval que desbloquea el contrato para refinanciar la empresa

La compañía asturiana nombre a un exdirectivo de Sacyr, José María Orihuela, como nuevo consejero delegado

El logo de la empresa asturiana Duro Felguera en su sede en Madrid. REUTERS

Duro Felguera ha recibido una línea de aval y contragarantía renovable por un importe de hasta 100 millones de euros y ha nombrado al exconsejero delegado de la filial Construcción de Sacyr José María Orihuela nuevo consejero delegado de la firma asturiana.

Según consta en la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), la oferta ya se encuentra aprobada en firme por una entidad aseguradora "de reconocida solvencia y experta en estos productos", lo que permitirá activar la línea de avales "a la mayor brevedad".

Dicha línea incluía, como condición necesaria para su activación, la disponibilidad de garantía por parte de entidad aseguradora o entidad equivalente que cubriera al menos un 50% de cada aval, lo que supone el desbloqueo del contrato alcanzado en junio con un sindicato de entidades financieras.

Por otra parte, el consejo de administración de la compañía ha aprobado el nombramiento de José María Orihuela como consejero delegado, tras su incorporación hace varios meses como asesor externo.

Orihuela es ingeniero de caminos y tiene una experiencia de más de 25 años en el sector de ingeniería e infraestructuras, en el que ha desempeñado el cargo de presidente o consejero delegado en diversas sociedades, como en Sacyr Construcción.

También se ha nombrado a la actual consejera delegada de Engie, Loreto Ordóñez Solís, consejera independiente de la sociedad. Ordóñez cuenta con cerca de 20 años de experiencia en compañías de electricidad y gas, donde ha desempeñado distintas funciones en el campo de la gestión de operaciones, el desarrollo de negocios y las inversiones locales e internacionales.

A su vez, los consejeros independientes Covadonga Betegón Biempica y José Manuel García Hermoso han presentado su dimisión debido a los cambios que se están realizando en el consejo de administración con el fin de adaptarse a la nueva estructura accionarial tras la ampliación de capital realizada el pasado mes de julio.

