La economía española crece un 2% el tercer trimestre

madridActualizado:
La economía española creció un 2% en el tercer trimestre del año, lo que supone un repunte respecto al alza del 1,1% del segundo y la caída del 0,6% del primero, gracias al paulatino levantamiento de las restricciones para contener la pandemia de la covid-19.
De acuerdo con el avance de contabilidad nacional publicado este viernes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), la demanda nacional (consumo e inversión) sumó 0,2 puntos al avance del PIB, una moderación, derivada de un peor comportamiento del consumo de los hogares, que fue completada por la demanda externa, gracias al repunte de las exportaciones.
El empleo de la economía, medido en horas trabajadas, aumentó un 0,3% respecto al trimestre anterior, tasa que fue más elevada en el caso de los puestos de trabajo equivalentes a tiempo completo (4%), debido a la caída de las horas trabajadas y de la jornada media.
