Público
Público

EEUU La Reserva Federal de Estados Unidos mantiene los tipos de interés

Los mantiene en el rango de entre 1,75% y 1,5%, tras llevar a cabo tres rebajas consecutivas durante el año 2019.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El edificio de la Reserva Federal de EEUU, (Fed), en Washington. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

El edificio de la Reserva Federal de EEUU, (Fed), en Washington. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

La Reserva Federal de Estados Unidos (Fed) decidió este miércoles mantener los tipos de interés en el rango de entre 1,75% y 1,5%, tras llevar a cabo tres rebajas consecutivas, y remarcó la buena salud de la economía estadounidense.

La decisión fue unánime, y el presidente de la Fed, Jerome Powell, ofrecerá una rueda de prensa para comentar la decisión.

"La actual posición de política monetaria es la apropiada para sostener la expansión de la actividad económica", remarcó el comunicado del Comité de Mercado Abierto de la Reserva Federal, al término de su reunión de dos días.

Asimismo, la Fed señaló que la economía continúa creciendo "de manera moderada", impulsada por el "fuerte auge del gasto de los consumidores", aunque apuntó que la inversión empresarial y las exportaciones muestran "debilidad".

El banco central también actualizó sus proyecciones macroeconómicas, sin ofrecer modificaciones respecto a lo anticipado en septiembre.

Para este año se espera un crecimiento económico del 2,2%, y una leve ralentización al 2% en 2020, y el desempleo se mantendrá en el 3,6% este año y cerrará el 3,5% el próximo.

La Fed prevé una ligera alza de la inflación, del 1,5% anual a final de 2019 al 1,9% en 2020, aún por debajo de la meta anual del 2 % marcada por el organismo.

La reunión se produjo en medio de las reiteradas críticas del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, a la Fed por actuar con demasiada lentitud a la hora de rebajar el precio del dinero, y ha asegurado que debería situar los tipos en torno al 0% para estimular el crecimiento económico.

La próxima reunión del banco central, la primera de 2020, tendrá lugar el 28 y 29 de enero.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias de Economía