Las ejecuciones hipotecarias (embargos de una propiedad para su venta) tras el impago de una hipoteca subieron un 1,6% en 2018 respecto a un año antes, hasta situarse en 53.857, de las cuales 6.523 fueron sobre viviendas habituales, un 40,7% menos que en el ejercicio anterior.
Según los datos publicados este jueves por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), de estas 53.857 ejecuciones hipotecarias iniciadas sobre el total de fincas en 2018, un 48,1% correspondió a ejecuciones hipotecarias de viviendas.
Asimismo, el INE destaca que 2.389 viviendas de personas físicas con ejecución hipotecaria iniciada no eran residencia habitual de los propietarios, un 30,4% menos.
El INE señala que un 73% de las viviendas de personas físicas con ejecución hipotecaria (6.523) fueron viviendas habituales en propiedad, un 40,7% inferior a 2017, y 2.389 viviendas de personas físicas con ejecución hipotecaria iniciada no eran residencia habitual de los propietarios, un 30,4% menos.
En cuanto al estado, un 20,3% de las ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas fue sobre nuevas, y un 79,7% sobre usadas. El número de ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas nuevas aumentó un 10,6% respecto al año anterior, mientras que el de usadas bajó un 10,1%.
Respecto a la antigüedad de las hipotecas, un 22,7% de las ejecuciones hipotecarias iniciadas sobre viviendas correspondió a hipotecas constituidas en 2007, un 13,7% a hipotecas constituidas en 2006, y un 13,6% a hipotecas de 2008. De este modo, el periodo 2005-2008 concentró el 57,2% de las ejecuciones hipotecarias iniciadas en 2018.
Los datos por comunidades autónomas
Por comunidades autónomas, Andalucía (10.123), Comunidad Valenciana (10.076) y Catalunya (8.841) fueron las que contaron con el mayor número de certificaciones por ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre el total de fincas en 2018, y País Vasco (261), Comunidad Foral de Navarra (342) y Baleares (802), las que menos.
Asimismo, Comunidad Valenciana (5.242), Andalucía (5.154) y Catalunya (4.561) registraron el mayor número de ejecuciones sobre viviendas, y País Vasco (97), Comunidad Foral de Navarra (173) y Baleares (387), tuvieron los menores.
Inscripciones en los registros de la propiedad
En cuanto a los datos del último trimestre del año, el número de inscripciones de certificaciones por ejecuciones hipotecarias iniciadas en los registros de la propiedad en el cuarto trimestre de 2018 fue 15.666, lo que supone un 61,8% más que el trimestre anterior, y un 23,4% más que en el mismo trimestre de 2017.
Entre las viviendas de personas físicas con ejecución hipotecaria, 1.551 eran habituales en propiedad (un 28,9% menos que en el mismo trimestre de 2017) y 586 no eran residencia habitual de los propietarios (un 24,3% menos).
