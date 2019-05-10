La electricidad fue el servicio peor valorado por los españoles en el panel de hogares de la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) publicado este viernes, ya que casi uno de cada cinco afirma estar insatisfecho y el 90% piensa que la electricidad es cara y el 48% que falta claridad en las facturas.
El precio de los servicios es el principal motivo de queja de los españoles en todos los servicios, especialmente del gas natural (84,7%), la telefonía móvil (75,8%) y la telefonía fija (73,5%). Los otros dos servicios peor valorados son la banda ancha fija, con el 17,9% de los usuarios nada satisfechos, y la telefonía fija, con un 15,2%.
El internet móvil y la telefonía móvil son los servicios que tienen una mejor valoración
La televisión de pago alcanzó el 14,5% de descontento, el gas natural, un 14,2%;la telefonía móvil un 9,6% y el internet móvil un 9,4%.
En el caso de la banda ancha fija, el principal problema es la falta de calidad del servicio, según el 52% de los españoles, y es el servicio que ha recibido quejas de un mayor porcentaje de usuarios (17,9%, dos puntos y medio más que el mismo cuatrimestre del año pasado).
El principal motivo de los españoles para presentar una reclamación suele ser algún fallo de la facturación, pero en el caso de la banda ancha se ve superado por problemas en el servicio, como pueden ser interrupciones del mismo.
En el otro lado, el internet móvil y la telefonía móvil son los servicios que tienen una mejor valoración, con una satisfacción en torno al 60% en ambos casos. El panel de hogares de la CNMC se elabora con carácter semestral y en esta última edición ha incluido a 4.987 hogares y 9.194 individuos.
