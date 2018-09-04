El consejo de administración de la Sociedad General de Aguas de Barcelona (SGAB), matriz del grupo Agbar, ha acordado volver a ubicar su sede social en Barcelona por la actual estabilidad económica, según un comunicado difundido por la compañía.
La empresa decidió trasladar de forma temporal su sede social a Madrid el 7 de octubre del 2017, debido al contexto político en Catalunya, para "preservar la seguridad jurídica de los inversionistas y la protección de los intereses de sus trabajadores/as, clientes y proveedores".
"La estabilidad económica ha propiciado que el consejo de administración de Agbar se haya decidido a adoptar esta medida", detalla el comunicado.
La compañía ha asegurado que el cambio del domicilio social no ha tenido afectación en el servicio prestado a los clientes ni ha afectado a las inversiones planificadas, que se han ejecutado en los plazos previstos.
Agbar ha precisado que es accionista de diversas operadoras del ciclo integral del agua en Catalunya, que durante este periodo han mantenido su sede social en la región.
