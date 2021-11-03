Estás leyendo: Encuesta | ¿Te parece bien aumentar las cotizaciones sociales para garantizar las pensiones?

Encuesta | ¿Te parece bien aumentar las cotizaciones sociales para garantizar las pensiones?

El Gobierno ha propuesto subir medio punto las cotizaciones para reforzar el Fondo de Reserva de la Seguridad Social.

Concentración del pasado 16 de octubre de pensionistas en Madrid en defensa de unas pensiones justas.
Concentración del pasado 16 de octubre de pensionistas en Madrid en defensa de unas pensiones justas. Carlos Luján / EUROPA PRESS

El Gobierno ha planteado a los agentes sociales un incremento temporal de las cotizaciones sociales para recuperar el esquilmado Fondo de Reserva de la Seguridad Social, conocido como hucha de las pensiones. El objetivo del plan es garantizar las prestaciones de la generación del baby boom, los nacidos entre finales de 1950 y mediados de 1970. La medida entraría en vigor a partir de 2023 y tendría carácter temporal. Aquí puedes consultar más detalles de la propuesta. 

¿Qué te parece la medida? Participa en el debate y vota en nuestra encuesta. Si no puedes visualizarla, accede a ella a través de este enlace.

