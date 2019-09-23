La Tarifa de Último Recurso (TUR) de gas naturalpara el cuarto trimestre del año se mantendrá congelada por segundo trimestre consecutivo al no haberse producido un alza o baja superior al 2%, tal y como establece la metodología de cálculo.
El coste de la materia prima registra un descenso del 1,4%, según indican fuentes del sector. Así, al no haberse producido una variación al alza o baja superior a ese 2%, no hay lugar a la actualización de la TUR de gas natural.
Además, la TUR de gas natural venía de registrar dos importantes descensos en la primera mitad de 2019. En el primer trimestre del año cayó un 4,6%, debido especialmente a la modificación de la fórmula para su cálculo aprobada por el Gobierno, así como por la congelación de los peajes del sistema gasista para este ejercicio.
En el segundo trimestre de 2019 también registró un importante descenso, del 6,3% de media respecto al primer trimestre del año, impulsado por la fuerte bajada en el coste de la materia prima.
El entorno de caída en el precio del gas natural experimentado a lo largo de este ejercicio ha permitido así su traslado al recibo de los consumidores.
La parte regulada que fija el Gobierno se mantiene
Para el cálculo de la TUR se tienen en cuenta los peajes de acceso y el precio del gas. La parte regulada de la factura (peajes de acceso), que fija el Gobierno, se mantiene estable en 2019.
La Tarifa de Último Recurso de gas natural se actualiza por el Gobierno de forma trimestral. De los cerca de 7,9 millones de consumidores de gas natural, unos 6,3 millones son suministrados a través de una comercializadora de mercado a precio libre y en torno a 1,6 millones se encuentran acogidos al precio de la TUR.
