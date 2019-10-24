Público
EPA España gana 69.400 ocupados en el peor tercer trimestre en seis años

Según los datos de la Encuesta de Población Activa, el número de desempleados disminuyó en 16.200 personas en el tercer trimestre, en lo que supone la peor cifra para este periodo desde 2012.

Imagen de archivo de parados haciendo cola frente a una oficina de empleo | EFE

El número de ocupados aumentó en 69.400 personas durante el tercer trimestre del año, hasta los 19.874.300 trabajadores, en la peor evolución para este trimestre de los últimos seis años, desde 2013.

Según los datos de la Encuesta de Población Activa (EPA) publicados este jueves por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), el número de desempleados disminuyó en 16.200 personas en el tercer trimestre, en lo que supone la peor cifra para este periodo desde 2012, cuando aumentó.

Este descenso sitúa el número de parados en 3.214.400, lo que reduce la tasa de paro en una décima hasta el 13,92%, por debajo del 14% por primera vez en diez años.

(Habrá ampliación)

