La promotora de Castor recurre su desmantelamiento en el Supremo

La sociedad Escal UGS, participada por la constructora ACS y la compañía canadiense Escal, ha recurrido ante la Sala Tercera del Tribunal Supremo la decisión del Consejo de Ministros de desmantelar y sellar el almacén subterráneo de gas Castor, situado frente a las costas de Vinaroz (Castellón).
El recurso contencioso-administrativo formulado por Escal UGS, la empresa promotora de las instalaciones, fue admitido a trámite el pasado 23 de diciembre, según publica este viernes el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE).
Los afectados disponen de nueve días, a contar a partir de mañana, para personarse en la causa.
El recurso se dirige contra el acuerdo del Consejo de Ministros del pasado 31 de octubre por el que se pone fin a la hibernación del almacenamiento subterráneo y se decide su desmantelamiento y el sellado y abandono definitivo de los pozos.
El Gobierno ha encargado a Enagás, el gestor técnico del sistema gasista, que en el plazo de seis meses remita al Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica la documentación técnica para proceder al sellado definitivo del almacén.
Los trece pozos del almacén están sellados de forma temporal desde abril de 2016 mediante dos tapones mecánicos colocados a diferentes profundidades.
La vida útil de estos dispositivos, de entre dos y cuatro años, está a punto de completarse.
Según el acuerdo adoptado por el Consejo de Ministros, el proyecto Castor "no es viable ni necesario a la vista de los consumos actuales y futuros de gas natural" en España.
Por lo tanto, según el Ejecutivo, mantener las instalaciones en la situación actual de hibernación "solo aplazaría la ejecución del abandono definitivo y prolongaría los costes de vigilancia y mantenimiento".
El Gobierno considera que no existen garantías de que el almacén pueda seguir operando en condiciones de seguridad y cree que no se trata de una infraestructura necesaria para el funcionamiento del sistema gasista.
La decisión de hibernar el almacén Castor se tomó en 2014 después de los seísmos registrados en la zona en septiembre de 2013.
En 2017, el Gobierno, entonces del PP, decidió no reabrir las instalaciones ante el riesgo de nuevos terremotos tras recibir un informe encargado al MIT y a la Universidad de Harvard.
