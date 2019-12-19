Público
España Un fondo de Abu Dabi inyecta en Glovo 150 millones pese a sus pérdidas de 45,7 millones en 2018

La empresa de reparto a domicilio cierra su quinta ronda de financiación desde su fundación en 2015, alcanzando una valoración de 1.000 millones de euros mientras tiene pendientes juicios por su relación laboral con los repartidores.  

Un repartidor del Glovo sobre un patinete eléctrico en Kiev./ Gleb Garanich (Reuters)

Mubadala, el fondo soberano de Abu Dabi y principal accionista de Cepsa, ha aterrizado en la empresa de reparto Glovo tras liderar una ronda de inversión Serie E de 150 millones de euros, que ha contado con el apoyo de inversores anteriores como Drake Enterprises, Idinvest y Lakestar, pese a que la empresa se dejó 45,7 millones de euros en pérdidas durante 2018.

Tras el cierre de esta ronda, la quinta en los cinco años de historia de la compañía y la segunda en en lo que va de 2019, Glovo se ha convertido en la segunda empresa en España que supera una valoración de 1.000 millones de dólares, según ha informado en un comunicado.

La empresa, que todavía tiene que enfrentarse a varios juicios para esclarecer la relación que mantienen con sus repartidores, calificados como falsos autónomos por el Tribunal Superior de Madrid, ha anunciado que este capital se destinará a la contratación de hasta 300 ingenieros durante 2020, además de 50 nuevos empleados en su oficiona en Polonia.

Para Oscar Pierre, cofundador y consejero delegado de Glovo, el haber alcanzado una valoración de cuatro dígitos supone "algo realmente fascinante". El empresario ha reiterado el compromiso "de seguir innovando y siendo disruptivos" de la compañía amarilla de reparto a domicilio. 

Frederic Lardieg, uno de los responsables de Mubadala Capital, ha afirmado que la inversión en Glovo refleja el compromiso con el mercado tecnológico europeo. "Estamos entusiasmados de liderar esta ronda de financiación para permitir que el equipo de Glovo continúe creciendo y apoyar a la compañía en su expansión", ha subrayado.

