España, uno de los países de Europa que más barata tiene la gasolina

Este domingo continúan las manifestaciones de los 'chalecos amarillos', un movimiento obrero francés dispuesto a reclamar una bajada de los impuestos en los carburantes que no tiene intención por el momento de cesar.
Los datos sobre el combustible en Francia del último año lanzan el dato de que el precio del gasoil aumentó en Francia 7,6 céntimos por cada litro (11,9%) y 3,9 céntimos en el caso de la gasolina (4,9%).
Esto lleva a la pregunta, ¿hay mucha diferencia de precios entre España y Francia? Si nos guiamos por los últimos datos publicados, España es uno de los países con la gasolina más barata de la Unión Europea (UE).
En cuanto a la gasolina sin plomo, España es el octavo país con el combustible más barato, mientras que Francia es el sexto más caro. La clave son los impuestos fijados por cada Estado. En Francia cada litro se sanciona con 0,935 euros, mientras que en España está en 0.686 euros.
En cuanto al diésel, España también es el sexto país más barato de la Unión, mientras que Francia es el sexto más caro. De nuevo, los impuestos vuelven a ser una tasa que desequilibra la balanza, ya que en España por cada litro se paga 0,584 euros, respecto a los 0,854 de Francia.
Las tasas a los carburantes en Francia
Según un informe de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) del año 2012, la demanda es mayor en Francia. Sin embargo, el modelo de negocio se ha desarrollado a través de 'marcas blancas' y gasolineras de supermercados mientras que en España ha sido a través de estaciones de servicios.
El coste de aprovisionamiento de la gasolina y el gasóleo supone en torno al 80% del precio antes de impuestos de los carburantes para España y del 85% para Francia.
