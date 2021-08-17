España recibe los primeros 9.000 millones de euros del plan de recuperación

Bruselas
La Comisión Europea ya ha transferido a España los primeros 9.000 millones de euros del plan de recuperación que llegan en forma de anticipo de los casi 70.000 millones que el Gobierno ha solicitado en forma de transferencia no reembolsables.
"El desembolso de los fondos NextGeneration EU pone en marcha el Plan de Recuperación y Resiliencia de España. Este plan será un impulso crucial para hacer que el Pacto Verde sea una realidad, digitalizar la economía y hacer que España sea más resiliente que nunca", ha anunciado la jefa del Ejecutivo comunitario, Ursula von der Leyen, en la red social Twitter.
El anticipo equivale al 13% de los subsidios que ha solicitado el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez. Aunque España tiene asignados unos 140.000 millones entre transferencias y créditos, España por ahora únicamente ha solicitado la parte no reembolsable.
Today's disbursement of #NextGenerationEU funds launches the implementation of Spain's recovery and resilience plan.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 17, 2021
The ambitious plan will provide a crucial push to make the #EUGreenDeal a reality, further digitalise the economy & make 🇪🇸 more resilient than ever. pic.twitter.com/PudeCm5kxS
