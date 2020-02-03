España recibió 83,7 millones de turistas en 2019, séptimo récord consecutivo

madrid
España logró en 2019 batir por séptimo año consecutivo su récord histórico en llegadas de turistas internacionales, con un registro de 83,7 millones de visitantes, lo que supone un crecimiento del 1,1% con respecto al año anterior, según los datos de la encuesta Frontur publicada por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Durante 2019, los turistas extranjeros que visitaron España gastaron 92.278 millones de euros, nuevo máximo histórico y cifra un 2,8% superior a la de 2018, según la encuesta de gasto turístico publicada este lunes también por el organismo estadístico.
Cada turista que visitó España durante 2019 se gastó una media de 1.102 euros, un 1,7% más que en 2018, y permaneció en el país un promedio de 7,2 días, ligeramente por debajo del registro de 2018.
En el último mes del año pasado, 4,3 millones de turistas internacionales visitaron España, un 0,9% menos que en el mismo mes del año 2018, de acuerdo con los datos de Frontur.
Durante 2019, los principales mercados emisores de los turistas llegados a España fueron Reino Unido, Alemania y Francia.
Reino Unido, con 18 millones de turistas, un 2,4% menos, se mantuvo como principal emisor de visitantes, seguido de Alemania, con 11,1 millones de turistas, un 2,1% menos y Francia, con 11,1 millones de turistas, un 1,2% menos.
Catalunya fue la principal comunidad de destino durante 2019, con 19,3 millones de turistas, un 0,8% más que en 2018. Por detrás se situaron Baleares, con 13,6 millones, un 1,2% menos, y Canarias, con 13,1 millones y un descenso del 4,4%.
