Estás leyendo: España recibió 83,7 millones de turistas en 2019, séptimo récord consecutivo

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

España recibió 83,7 millones de turistas en 2019, séptimo récord consecutivo

Los turistas extranjeros que visitaron España el año pasado gastaron 92.278 millones de euros, una media de 1.102 euros cada uno.

Dos turistas disfrutan del sol en València. (MANUEL BRUQUE | EFE)
Dos turistas disfrutan del sol en València. (MANUEL BRUQUE | EFE)

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

europa press

España logró en 2019 batir por séptimo año consecutivo su récord histórico en llegadas de turistas internacionales, con un registro de 83,7 millones de visitantes, lo que supone un crecimiento del 1,1% con respecto al año anterior, según los datos de la encuesta Frontur publicada por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Durante 2019, los turistas extranjeros que visitaron España gastaron 92.278 millones de euros, nuevo máximo histórico y cifra un 2,8% superior a la de 2018, según la encuesta de gasto turístico publicada este lunes también por el organismo estadístico.

Cada turista que visitó España durante 2019 se gastó una media de 1.102 euros, un 1,7% más que en 2018, y permaneció en el país un promedio de 7,2 días, ligeramente por debajo del registro de 2018.

En el último mes del año pasado, 4,3 millones de turistas internacionales visitaron España, un 0,9% menos que en el mismo mes del año 2018, de acuerdo con los datos de Frontur.

Durante 2019, los principales mercados emisores de los turistas llegados a España fueron Reino Unido, Alemania y Francia.

Reino Unido, con 18 millones de turistas, un 2,4% menos, se mantuvo como principal emisor de visitantes, seguido de Alemania, con 11,1 millones de turistas, un 2,1% menos y Francia, con 11,1 millones de turistas, un 1,2% menos.

Catalunya fue la principal comunidad de destino durante 2019, con 19,3 millones de turistas, un 0,8% más que en 2018. Por detrás se situaron Baleares, con 13,6 millones, un 1,2% menos, y Canarias, con 13,1 millones y un descenso del 4,4%.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú