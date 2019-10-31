España tendría que recaudar 75.700 millones más para igualar la presión fiscal de la Eurozona

España se encuentra en el furgón de cola de los países de la Eurozona según su nivel de presión fiscal. El peso de la recaudación de impuestos y cotizaciones sociales sobre el conjunto del PIB fue en 2018 del 35,4% del PIB, según los últimos datos publicados por Eurostat, la oficina estadística de la UE. Respecto al nivel de 2017 (34,7%), este indicador ha aumentado en siete décimas.
Pese a este avance, la presión fiscal española está muy por debajo de la media de la Eurozona: concretamente, 6,3 puntos por debajo del 41,7% de los 19 países de la moneda única. La presión fiscal del promedio de los 28 países de la UE es algo más baja, pero todavía superior a la española, del 40,3%.
El año pasado, los ingresos fiscales y de cuotas sociales ascendieron, según las estadísticas de la UE, hasta los 425.576,3 millones de euros. Si la recaudación tuviera el mismo nivel que la del promedio de la Eurozona, tendría que situarse por encima del medio billón de euros, es decir, llegar a los 501.314,5 millones (tomando como referencia un PIB de 1,202 billones).
O sea, la recaudación de impuestos y cotizaciones tendría que aumentar en 75.738 millones para poder ser equivalente a la de sus socios europeos.
Las tres grandes economías del euro superaban en 2018 el 40% de presión fiscal: Francia registró un 48,4%, Italia un 42% y Alemania un 41,5%.
España, en cambio, se sitúa como el octavo país con menor presión fiscal de los diecinueve de la Eurozona. Sólo Irlanda (23%), Lituania (30,5%), Letonia (31,4%), Malta (32,7%), Estonia (33%), Chipre (33,8%) y Eslovaquia (34,3%) contaban el pasado año con una presión fiscal inferior a la española, teniendo en cuenta sólo los países de la eurozona.
Fuera de la moneda única, también tenían una presión fiscal menor Rumanía (27,1%) Bulgaria (29,9%) y Reino Unido (35,1%).
La presión fiscal aumentó en 16 Estados miembros a lo largo de 2018, con el mayor incremento registrado en Luxemburgo (1,6 puntos porcentuales). Tras el Gran Ducado, Rumanía aumentó su presión fiscal en 1,3 puntos y Polonia 1,1 puntos.
