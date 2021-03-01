madrid
España y Bélgica se han comprometido a impulsar un grupo de trabajo para promover la propuesta de directiva de salario mínimo para la Unión Europea (UE).
En un encuentro bilateral telemático, la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, y el viceprimer ministro y ministro de Economía y Trabajo de Bélgica, Pierre-Yves Demargne, han acordado trabajar de manera constructiva para que el Consejo y el Parlamento Europeo puedan aprobar lo antes posible la directiva.
El objetivo común es que se regule el salario mínimo durante la actual presidencia portuguesa de la UE que durará el primer semestre de 2021.
