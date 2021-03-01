Estás leyendo: España y Bélgica acuerdan promover la directiva de salario mínimo europeo

Unión Europea España y Bélgica acuerdan promover la directiva de salario mínimo europeo

En un encuentro bilateral telemático, la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, y el viceprimer ministro y ministro de Economía y Trabajo de Bélgica, Pierre-Yves Demargne, han acordado trabajar de manera constructiva para que el Consejo y el Parlamento Europeo puedan aprobar lo antes posible la directiva.

España y Bélgica se han comprometido a impulsar un grupo de trabajo para promover la propuesta de directiva de salario mínimo para la Unión Europea (UE).

El objetivo común es que se regule el salario mínimo durante la actual presidencia portuguesa de la UE que durará el primer semestre de 2021.

