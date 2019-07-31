EssilorLuxottica compra GrandVision, dueño de las antiguas ópticas de El Corte Inglés

El fabricante de gafas y productos ópticos EssilorLuxottica, formado en 2018 a raíz de la fusión de la compañía francesa propietaria de Varilux y del dueño italiano de Ray-Ban, ha acordado la compra de GrandVision por 7.105 millones de euros, según ha informado en un comunicado.
El grupo holandés GrandVision acordó el pasado mes de febrero la compra de la cadena de productos ópticos y de audición Óptica2000, que era propiedad de El Corte Inglés.
"La compra de GrandVision representa la ralización de una visión que ha guiado mis acciones y el crecimiento de Luxottica en todos estos años", ha asegurado el presidente ejecutivo de EssilorLuxottica, Leonardo Del Vecchio.
El fabricante de Ray-Ban comprará de forma inicial la participación de Hal en GrandVision, que asciende 76,72%, por 5.600 millones de euros, lo que equivale a un precio por acción de 28 euros. No obstante, el precio podría incrementarse por un recargo del 1,5%, hasta 5.684 millones, en caso de que la operación no se cierre en los próximos 12 meses.
Tras la adquisición de la partipación de Hal, EssilorLuxottica lanzará una oferta pública de adquisición (OPA) dirigida al resto del accionariado de la firma con el objetivo de hacerse con el 100% del control, elevando el precio total de la adquisición hasta los 7.100 millones de euros.
"Es un nuevo paso en nuestra visión de transformar la industría óptica con el objetivo de proporcionar a todos los clientes del mundo una mejor experiencia óptica con monturas de mayor calidad", ha añadido el vicepresidente del dueño de Ray-Ban y Varilux, Huberg Sagnières.
GrandVision sumará 7.200 establecimientos a la red de EssilorLuxxotica, además de 37.000 empleados y cerca de 3.700 millones de ingresos anuales.
