Estrella Damm retoma la producción de cervezas tras un parón de más de 24 horas por una "incidencia" informática

Un fallo en el sistema operativo de la compañía provocó la paralización de la producción de la fábrica de El Prat de Llobregat (Barcelona).

12.11.21 Fábrica de Estrella Damm
Fábrica de Estrella Damm. Estrella Damm

La fábrica de Estrella Damm de El Prat de Llobregat (Barcelona) ha retomado la actividad en la mañana del viernes tras una "una incidencia informática de elevada complejidad" que afectó al sistema operativo de la compañía desde la madrugada del miércoles, según informa Europa Press.

El fallo provocó la paralización momentánea de la producción, periodo en el que sólo se trabajó en el envasado de barriles y "no en condiciones normales". La actividad se ha reanudado "de forma paulatina" y esperan restablecer la operativa habitual en los próximos días, según ha informado la empresa en un comunicado.

El fallo ha afectado a la producción de sus marcas de cerveza, aunque según delcaraciones a Europa Press, contaban con "un stock importante", además de las redes de distribución y almacenes para garantizar las entregas. El servicio de alimentación y el canal Horeca no se han visto afectados y funcionan con normalidad.

