El Euríbor retoma su racha de caídas tras situarse en el -0,133% en mayo

El Euríbor, el índice al que se encuentran referenciadas la mayoría de las hipotecas españolas, ha cerrado el mes de mayo en el -0,133%, con lo que encadena tres meses a la baja y más de tres años en negativo.

En tasa diaria, el Euríbor se ha situado este viernes, último día del mes, en el -0,168%, de forma que arroja esta media del -0,133% y se sitúa por encima del registro de abril, que fue del -0,112%.

Con estos valores, las hipotecas de 120.000 euros a 20 años con un diferencial de Euríbor +1% a las que les toque revisión experimentarán un encarecimiento de unos 35,64 euros en su cuota anual o, lo que es lo mismo, de 2,97 euros al mes.

El Euríbor se adentró en febrero de 2016 en terreno negativo por primera vez en la historia ante la política ultraexpansiva del Banco Central Europeo (BCE) para apuntalar la recuperación en la zona euro, por lo que ya acumula tres años instalado por debajo del 0%.

En opinión del analista de XTB Joaquín Robles, esta caída se debe al empeoramiento de las perspectivas económicas. "El incremento en las tensiones arancelarias entre EEUU y China están dando paso a un nuevo escenario de incertidumbre, que podría mantenerse más tiempo de lo previsto", ha señalado.

Robles ha explicado que los inversores continúan aprovechando los bajos tipos de interés para financiar la compra de inmuebles, a pesar de que los precios de la vivienda están en niveles cercanos previos a la crisis.

Asimismo, el BCE no está endureciendo su política monetaria a causa del progresivo empeoramiento económico que están sufriendo las economías europeas desde el último año y medio. La institución monetaria se reunirá de nuevo la próxima semana, aunque no se esperan cambios. "El Euríbor está muy ligado a los tipos de interés, por lo que no esperamos que deje de cotizar en negativo hasta que se produzca la primera subida de tipos", ha remarcado.

