Euronext quiere comprar la Bolsa de Oslo

Euronext, que opera las bolsas de París, Amsterdam, Bruselas, Lisboa y Dublín, ha realizado una oferta de compra de 625 millones de euros en efectivo por la totalidad del capital social de Oslo Bors, el gestor del mayor mercado bursátil de Noruega, según ha informado la multinacional.
La propuesta de Euronext se produce después de la "invitación" a adquirir títulos de la sociedad por parte de accionistas de Oslo Bors. De este modo, el gestor paneuropeo de bolsas se ha garantizado ya el apoyo del 49,6% del capital del operador de la Bolsa de Oslo mediante compromisos irrevocables de adherirse a la oferta de compra de Euronext cuando esta sea lanzada.
Como parte de la transacción contemplada, Euronext podría, cuando considerase oportuno, lanzar una oferta de 6.240 millones de coronas noruegas (625 millones de euros) en efectivo por todas las acciones de Oslo Bors, a un precio de 145 coronas noruegas por título, lo que representaría una prima del 37% respecto al precio marcado al cierre de la sesión del pasado 17 de diciembre, última fecha antes de que Euronext comunicase su interés a algunos accionistas del operador escandinavo.
"La oferta de Euronext estará sujeta a determinadas condiciones, incluyendo un breve periodo de due diligence, un umbral mínimo de aceptación del 50%, la aprobación de los reguladores y el voto favorable de los accionistas de Euronext", informó la compañía.
De este modo, si la oferta es aceptada, Euronext ha expresado su compromiso de impulsar el desarrollo de Oslo Bors y del conjunto del ecosistema financiero noruego, señalando el posicionamiento estratégico y competitivo de la Bolsa de Oslo, incluyendo su posición de liderazgo en derivados de mariscos y pescados, así como su amplia experiencia en el negocio del petróleo y el transporte marítimo de mercancías.
