Eurozona El panel de expertos del BCE prevé una desaceleración del crecimiento y la inflación

Las nuevas previsiones apuntan que el crecimiento del PIB de la Eurozona en 2019 será del 1,5%, frente al 1,8% calculado inicialmente

Fuegos artificiales estallan en Nochevieja cerca del rascacielos donde tiene su sede el BCE enFráncfort. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

El crecimiento de la zona del euro podría desacelerarse más de lo previsto inicialmente, indicó el viernes el Sondeo de Encuestadores Profesionales del Banco Central Europeo (BCE), respaldando la señal de la entidad de ralentizar el ritmo de retirada de su programa de estímulo.

El presidente del BCE, Mario Draghi, advirtió el jueves que la desaceleración del crecimiento en la zona euro podría ser más profunda y larga de lo previsto, comentarios que fueron considerados en general como una señal de aplazamiento de la primera subida de tipos de interés.

El sondeo trimestral del BCE, un elemento clave en las deliberaciones de política del jueves, estima que el crecimiento del PIB en 2019 será del 1,5%, por debajo de la proyección previa del 1,8%, indicó la institución.

La inflación, la exigencia prioritaria del BCE, caería al 1,5% desde una estimación previa del 1,7%, muy por debajo del objetivo de la entidad de alrededor del 2%.

En una señal ominosa para el BCE, el sondeo considera que la inflación "a largo plazo" o para 2023 será del 1,8%, por debajo del 1,9%, sugiriendo que la confianza en la capacidad de la entidad de alcanzar su objetivo está decayendo.

El BCE ha sido incapaz de cumplir sus objetivos inflacionarios desde principios de 2013, pero argumenta que las medidas de estímulo están funcionando y las presiones sobre los precios están creciendo, permitiendo una normalización política tras años de apoyo sin precedentes.

La encuesta del BCE calcula que el crecimiento en 2020 será del 1,5%, frente a una estimación previa del 1,6%. También espera una inflación del 1,6% en 2020, comparado con el 1,7% de hace tres meses.

