El ex consejero delegado del Santander reconoce que grabó sus conversaciones con Ana Botín

El ex consejero delegado del Santander, Andrea Orcel, reconoce que grabó sus conversaciones con Ana Botín y el secretario general del banco Santander, Jaime Pérez, al saber que iba a ser destituido de su cargo.
Estas grabaciones fueron en "legítima defensa", según han asegurado fuentes cercanas al conflicto al diario El Mundo.
El conocimiento de estos audios ha tenido una respuesta inmediata por parte de la entidad bancaria: "Según ha conocido el banco por la demanda, el Sr. Orcel comenzó el 12 de enero de 2019 a grabar conversaciones privadas sin consentimiento ni conocimiento de sus interlocutores, una práctica de dudosa calidad ética y moral para alguien que pretendía desempeñar el puesto de consejero delegado de Banco Santander, lo que viene a confirmar que la decisión adoptada por el consejo de Banco Santander fue la adecuada", señala la entidad en un comunicado al que ha tenido acceso Cinco Días.
El Santander dio marcha atrás en el fichaje del banquero italiano por su "inasumible" coste. Santander había nombrado a Orcel como su próximo consejero delegado en septiembre de 2018, pero anuló la decisión el pasado enero al considerar imposible hacer frente en su totalidad al bonus en diferido que se había comprometido a abonarle UBS, de unos 50 millones de euros.
Desde que se produjeran estas desavenencias entre Orcel y la dirección del Santander, ambas partes están inmersas en procesos judiciales para solventar de alguna manera la relación laboral.
