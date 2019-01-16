El exjefe de Sears se hace con su antigua compañía en quieba por 4.500 millones

El presidente de Sears Holdings Corp se impuso en una subasta de bancarrota para adjudicar la cadena de grandes almacenes de EEUU con una oferta mejorada de 5.200 millones de dólares (unos 4.500 millones de euros), según dijeron el miércoles personas conocedoras del proceso.
Con la adquisición, la empresa minorista fundada hace 126 años evita echar el cierre en sus establecimientos.
La oferta de Eddie Lampert, que antes estaba en 5.000 millones de dólares, resultó la ganadora después de semanas de deliberaciones que culminaron en una subasta celebrada a puerta cerrada durante varios días.
La propuesta del multimillonario, presentada a través de su fondo de ESL Investments Inc, salvará hasta 45.000 puestos de trabajo y permitirá mantener abiertas 425 tiendas en Estados Unidos.
Lampert aumentó su oferta agregando más efectivo y asumiendo más pasivo, dijeron las fuentes.
Existe una posibilidad de que la operación no se materialice, ya que aún debe ser aprobada por un juez de quiebras de Estados Unidos, ya que la firma se acogió el pasado octubre a la protección especial del capítulo 11 de la Ley de Quiebras de Estados Unidos (el equivalente en España al concurso de acreedores).
Un grupo de acreedores se opone al acuerdo, según una de las fuentes. Los acreedores habían pedido la liquidación, argumentando que recuperarían más fondos en un proceso de liquidación y mediante demandas contra ESL por operaciones con Sears en el pasado. Lampert ha dicho que dichas operaciones eran correctas.
El grupo minorista ha sido una de las víctimas de más alto perfil de los problemas financieros en el sector minorista hasta la fecha, en un contexto de creciente popularidad de las compras online en sitios como Amazon.com Inc.
