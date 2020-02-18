Estás leyendo: El expresidente de Distrito Castellana Norte retira la demanda contra BBVA por su despido

El expresidente de Distrito Castellana Norte retira la demanda contra BBVA por su despido

Antonio Béjar firma un pacto de no competencia con el banco, que le abonará una compensación de 1,7 millones de euros, sujeta a una cláusula 'clawback', de que la deberá devolver casi la mitad si resulta condenado en el caso Villarejo.

Antonio Béjar, exdirectivo de BBVA y expresidente de DCN, en un acto de la promotora de la llamada Operación Chamartín. E.P.

MADRID

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

El expresidente de Distrito Castellana Norte Antonio Béjar ha desistido de la demanda interpuesta contra BBVA por despedirle en mitad de la instrucción judicial del caso Villarejo, aceptando un pacto de no competencia por un periodo de dos años por el que recibirá una compensación económica de 1,7 millones por parte del banco, según el acta de conciliación a la que ha tenido acceso Europa Press.

BBVA cesó en septiembre de forma fulminante al exdirectivo a resultas de la investigación interna llevada a cabo por la entidad por el caso Villarejo. Este despido disciplinario le dejó sin indemnización y le llevó a presentar una demanda contra BBVA.

Durante la celebración de la vista oral, que ha tenido lugar este viernes, la magistrada del Juzgado de lo Social número 10 de Madrid ha alentado a las partes a encontrar una solución para evitar la celebración del juicio.

Finalmente, Béjar ha decidido desistir de su demanda y aceptar un pacto de no competencia, por el que no podrá realizar actividades en empresas competidoras de BBVA o de su filial DCN directa o indirectamente durante los próximos dos años.

A cambio, BBVA le abonará una cantidad económica de 1,7 millones de euros, prorrateados en 24 meses, ejecutándose el primer pago de 70.833,33 euros el próximo 25 de mayo y el último en febrero de 2022.

Por un lado, Béjar consolidará 890.000 euros brutos de la suma total, mientras que 910.000 euros deberán ser reintegrados si resulta condenado por sentencia firme en el caso Villarejo con más de un año de prisión.

El pacto de no competencia está sujeto a una cláusula clawback que, de ser incumplida, conllevaría la devolución de la compensación económica. Así, en caso de incumplir el pacto de no competencia, BBVA dejará de abonar las cantidades pendientes y Béjar deberá reintegrar las percibidas hasta esa fecha.

