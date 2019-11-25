Público
El expresidente de la promotora de la Operación Chamartín demanda a BBVA por su despido por el caso Villarejo

Antonio Béjar, que fue sometido a un despido disciplinario sin indemnización, lleva su caso a los Juzgados de lo Social después de que fracasase el intento de conciliación con la entidad.

Antonio Béjar, exdirectivo de BBVA y expresidente de DCN, en un acto de la promotora de la llamada Operación Chamartín. E.P.

Antonio Béjar, expresidente de Distrito Castellana Norte (CDN), la promotora encargada del desarrollo inmobiliario de la llamada Operación Chamartín,  ha demandado al BBVA por su despido, acordado en plena instrucción judicial del caso Villarejo y que se produjo después de que se aviniera a prestar declaración y responder a Fiscalía Anticorrupción y el juez que investigan los contratos entre la entidad financiera y el polémico comisario.

Béjar, sometido el pasado mes de septiembre a un despido disciplinario que le deja por tanto sin indemnización, ha decidido dar este paso en los Juzgados de lo Social después de que fracasase el intento de conciliación con el banco registrado hace diez días, según ha avanzado El Confidencial.

Béjar, que fue director de Riesgos y Recuperaciones Inmobiliarias de BBVA, forma parte de la docena de directivos y exdirectivos del banco imputados ante el Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional por presuntos delitos de cohecho y revelación de secretos en el contexto de los contratos que la entidad suscribió con empresas del comisario jubilado y en prisión provisional José Manuel Villarejo durante un periodo de 13 años y por importe superior a los 10 millones de euros.

En concreto, el exdirectivo fue citado por primera vez el pasado mes de julio junto a ex responsables como el que fuera consejero delegado Ángel Cano. En aquella comparecencia respondió exclusivamente a preguntas de su abogado y reconoció que existían contratos con CENYT, la empresa de Villarejo, para localización de morosos. El resto de imputados, por contra, se acogieron a su derecho a no declarar porque las actuaciones están bajo secreto.

Tras aquella primera ronda, fue convocado de nuevo y la Fiscalía Anticorrupción solicitó que se le impusiera una fianza de 500.000 euros, si bien finalmente retiró su petición y no llegó a acordarse esta medida cautelar. Béjar, por su parte, prestó declaración y respondió al interrogatorio en las dos veces más que ha sido llamado como investigado.

