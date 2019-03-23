El fundador de FACUA-Consumidores en Acción, Paco Sánchez Legrán, ha anunciado que no se presentará a las próximas elecciones presidenciales en 2020, dejando el cargo de presidente después de casi cuatro décadas al frente de la organización.
La votación se celebra cada cuatro años en un Congreso interno para los socios de la fundación donde, por votación, eligen a la mesa permanente, en la que Sánchez ha estado al frente desde que se fundó en Sevilla en 1983. FACUA se constituyó como organización de ámbito estatal en el año 2003.
Sánchez lo ha confirmado antes de comenzar la 13ª Asamblea General de FACUA que se ha celebrado hoy en la capital andaluza. En ella, los 50 delegados de todas las comunidades autónomas han sometido a aprobación los balances económicos y de actividades correspondientes al ejercicio del 2018. También han estudiado el plan de acción y los presupuestos de cara a este año.
Según los datos publicados en su Memoria 2018' la fundación ingresó un total de 2.088.761 euros el año pasado, procedentes de las cuotas de los asociados, que hasta la fecha se han cuantificado 224.459 adheridos. La cantidad, que incluye tanto las cuotas anuales como las de alta, ha aumentado en un 5,9% con respecto al año 2017.
A los citados ingresos hay que sumarle 995.928 euros que recibió FACUA y sus distintas organizaciones territoriales procedentes de subvenciones y convenios con entidades públicas. En esta ocasión, han disminuido en comparación con el ejercicio del año anterior, en un 2,2%.
