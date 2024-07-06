Newsletters

Fallece el empresario Juan Miguel Villar Mir

Fundador del grupo industrial e inmobiliario que lleva sus apellidos, tenía 92 años.

Juan Miguel Villar-Mir con su hijo Juan Villar-Mir de Fuentes, en una pasada junta de la constructora OHL.
Juan Miguel Villar-Mir, junto a su hijo Juan Villar-Mir de Fuentes. EUROPA PRESS

madrid

Juan Miguel Villar Mir, fundador del grupo industrial e inmobiliario Villar Mir, ha fallecido a los 92 años, según informaron fuentes cercanas.

Villar Mir nació en Madrid el 30 de septiembre de 1931, era empresario e ingeniero, y fundó el grupo industrial e inmobiliario que lleva sus apellidos.

Doctor ingeniero de Caminos, Canales y Puertos, en la Transición fue nombrado vicepresidente tercero del Gobierno para Asuntos Económicos y ministro de Hacienda en el Gobierno de Carlos Arias Navarro.

Era miembro de la Real Academia de Ciencias Morales y Políticas.

