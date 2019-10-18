La familia Benetton suscribe un tercio de la ampliación de capital de Cellnex 

ConnecT, principal accionista de Cellnex a través de Edizione, el brazo inversor de la familia Benetton, ha acudido a la ampliación de capital puesta en marcha por la compañía por un importe equivalente a su actual participación del 29,9%.
Según ha señalado la empresa de torres de telecomunicaciones a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), ConnecT ha cumplido así con su compromiso de suscribir un total de 25,9 millones de las acciones nuevas, representativas del 29,9% de las mismas.
El consejo de administración de Cellnex tiene en marcha una ampliación de capital con derechos de suscripción preferente por un importe de 2.500 millones de euros, cuyos fondos servirán para financiar la adquisición de la división de telecomunicaciones de Arqiva y otros proyectos en cartera.
Según el folleto informativo, se emitirán 86.653.476 acciones nuevas en el aumento de capital. Se trata de títulos ordinarios de la empresa de 0,25 euros de valor nominal cada una, de la misma clase y serie que las acciones ordinarias en circulación.
Asimismo, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, titular de aproximadamente el 4,95% del capital social de Cellnex también ha acudido a la ampliación por un importe equivalente a su participación. En concreto, el fondo de pensiones de Canadá ha comunicado a la compañía la suscripción de un total de 4,3 millones de acciones nuevas, representativas de aproximadamente el 4,95% de las mismas.
