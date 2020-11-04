La familia Carceller y Satocán renuevan por otros 10 años su pacto de accionistas en Sacyr

MADRIDActualizado:
El consejero delegado de Disa, José Carceller, y Grupo Satocán han renovado por otros 10 años el acuerdo de sindicación que firmaron en 2011 con la finalidad de no perder representación en el consejo de administración de la constructora.
Según informaron a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), la nueva fecha en la que expirará el acuerdo será el 21 de febrero de 2031, manteniendo Disa el 50,01% de los derechos de las acciones sindicada y, Satocán, el restante 49,99%.
En la última notificación al mercado, la acción concertada controlaba el 14,5% del capital de Sacyr, siendo esta participación la mayor de todo el accionariado, por delante de Beta Asociados, Grupo Fuertes o Norges Bank, entre otros.
Dentro del pacto sindicado, a septiembre de 2018, Disa contaba con casi 70 millones de títulos representativos del 12,5% del capital, aupándose como principal accionista, mientras que Satocán mantenía 10,5 millones, es decir, el 1,9% del capital.
El grupo Disa, empresa de origen canario, es el mayor operador independiente en la distribución de combustible en España, gestionando la cuarta red de estaciones más amplia del país, con combustibles tradicionales y con generación y comercialización de electricidad de origen 100% renovable, así como otras energías alternativas como el Auto Gas y el Gas Natural.
Durante el presente ejercicio, el grupo ha realizado un avance en su estrategia de expansión internacional con la adquisición de negocios energéticos tanto en Portugal como en Uruguay. Con estas adquisiciones, el número total de estaciones de servicio del grupo español se sitúa por encima de las 930.
Grupo Satocán, por su parte, está formado por un conjunto de empresas radicada su mayor parte en Canarias, cuyo ámbito de actuación cubre un variado espectro de la actividad económica de las islas, y con participación en sociedades como Binter, Vidrieras Canarias, Haricana y San Roque Hospital Universitario.
Siendo su origen la actividad de construcción, tanto residencial como turística, el grupo se ha diversificado en los últimos años hacia sector industrial, energético y turístico, tanto en el conjunto de España como en el Caribe.
