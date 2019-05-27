Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Fiat Chrysler plantea a Renault crear tercer grupo automovilístico más grande del mundo

El acuerdo uniría a los dos fabricantes de coches en un conglomerado que cotizaría en la bolsa holandesa. Cada grupo recibiría el 50% de las acciones de la entidad fusionada.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un vehículo de Fiat, en el Salon del Automóvil de Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Un vehículo de Fiat, en el Salon del Automóvil de Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Fiat Chrysler (FCA, por sus siglas en inglés) ha hecho una "transformadora" propuesta de fusión en acciones a su rival francés Renault , anunció el lunes el fabricante italo-estadounidense. De cerrarse, el acuerdo daría lugar al tercer grupo automovilístico más grande del mundo.

La propuesta de FCA, ultimada en conversaciones de madrugada con Renault, estaba siendo discutida en una reunión del consejo de administración del grupo francés a primera hora del lunes.

El acuerdo crearía un fabricante de automóviles que vendería 8,7 millones de vehículos al año con una fuerte presencia en regiones clave, mercados de automoción y tecnologías, y que generaría unos ahorros anuales de 5.000 millones de euros, dijo FCA en un comunicado.

El stand de Renault en la Feria del Automóvil de Riga (Lituania). REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

El stand de Renault en la Feria del Automóvil de Riga (Lituania). REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

El "amplio y complementario catálogo de marcas proporcionaría una cobertura completa del mercado, desde el sector del lujo hasta el del utilitario", dijo.

El acuerdo propuesto uniría a los dos fabricantes de coches en un conglomerado que cotizaría en la bolsa holandesa. Tras el pago de un dividendo extraordinario de 2.500 millones de euros a los accionistas de FCA, cada grupo recibiría el 50% de las acciones de la entidad fusionada.

el logo de Fiat Chrysler (FCA, por sus siglas en inglés) en su sede en Auburn Hills (Michigan, EEUU). REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

el logo de Fiat Chrysler (FCA, por sus siglas en inglés) en su sede en Auburn Hills (Michigan, EEUU). REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

La presión para que los fabricantes de automóviles se alíen ha crecido con los desafíos planteados por el auge del coche eléctrico, el endurecimiento de las regulaciones sobre emisiones y el desarrollo de nuevas y costosas tecnologías para los vehículos conectados y autónomos. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas