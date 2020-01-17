Fiat Chrysler y la taiwanesa Foxconn planean una empresa conjunta de coches eléctricos

La automotriz ítalo-estadounidense Fiat Chrysler y la matriz de Foxconn, montador del iPhone, planean crear una empresa conjunta para construir automóviles eléctricos y desarrollar vehículos con conexión a Internet, dijeron ambos grupos.
Fiat Chrysler (FCA) confirmó el viernes que está en conversaciones con Hon Hai sobre la potencial creación de una empresa conjunta a partes iguales para desarrollar y producir una nueva generación de vehículos eléctricos con batería en China y sumarse al negocio IoV, o "Internet de los Vehículos".
La automotriz ítalo-estadounidense busca recuperar terreno perdido en el sector de vehículos a batería y lanzará su primer modelo totalmente eléctrico este año, el compacto 500.
El comunicado de FCA se conoció después de que Hon Hai de Taiwán (matriz de Foxconn , la compañía china que ensambla los teléfonos iPhone de Apple) anunció la potencial empresa conjunta en otro comunicado.
El mes pasado, FCA alcanzó un acuerdo vinculante para una asociación de 50.000 millones de dólares con la francesa PSA , que dará origen a la cuarta automotriz del mundo.
FCA dijo que la cooperación propuesta con Hon Hai se concentra inicialmente en el mercado chino.
"Permitirá a las partes unir las capacidades de dos líderes globales en el espectro de diseño, ingeniería y manufactura de automóviles y tecnología de software móvil para concentrarse en el creciente mercado de vehículos eléctricos a batería", sostuvo.
FCA dijo que estaba en el proceso de firmar un acuerdo preliminar con Hon Hai, buscando alcanzar un pacto final vinculante en los próximos meses.
Sin embargo, agregó que no hay garantías de que se alcance un acuerdo final vinculante ni de que se complete en ese marco de tiempo.
