La filial británica del Sabadell despedirá a 124 empleados

La entidad crediticia británica TSB, filial de Banco Sabadell, recortará 124 puestos de trabajo como parte de una reestructuración en su oficina central, según un correo electrónico enviado al personal del banco por su sindicato al que tuvo acceso Reuters el jueves.
La reestructuración afectará a 366 empleados, de entre los cuales 124 perderán su puesto de trabajo, según el correo electrónico de Linda Crouch, líder de la unión sindical Accord.
Una portavoz del banco dijo que no reconocía los números de empleos a recortar citados en el correo electrónico del sindicato, así como que el banco estaba trabajando con los empleados afectados para reubicar a tantos como fuera posible en otras funciones dentro de la entidad.
